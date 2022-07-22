Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.85.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

