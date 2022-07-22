Robert W. Baird Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,999.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.