Barclays Analysts Give Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) a $61.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.42.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.