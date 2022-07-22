Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $23.65

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $24.36. Insmed shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 6,505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

