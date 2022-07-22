Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $29.05. Docebo shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1,286 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 75.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Docebo by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.