Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Up 10.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) was up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 1,659,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,855,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

