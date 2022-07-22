Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 52,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,938,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,774,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 40.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

