Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

HESM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

