Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.