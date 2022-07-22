Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
HBI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
