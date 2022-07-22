Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

FIS stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

