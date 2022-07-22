Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Jul 22nd, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,867,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

