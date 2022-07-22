Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,867,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38.

On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

