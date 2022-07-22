DA Davidson Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target to $13.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.77% from the company’s previous close.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,232,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

