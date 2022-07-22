Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Boston Partners raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,428,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

