Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $790,585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.