Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 23,957 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 903,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heliogen by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,508,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

