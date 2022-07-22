Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given a $38.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $38.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

