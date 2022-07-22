MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLNK. Citigroup lowered their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.5 %

MLNK stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink



MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.



