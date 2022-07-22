Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,129 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.