Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,129 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.54.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
