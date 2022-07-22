Guggenheim Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $173.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 2.1 %

APTV stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.