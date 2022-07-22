CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 643,282 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $36.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.57) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.57) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.
CRH Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.