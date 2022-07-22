CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 643,282 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $36.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.57) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.57) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

About CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.