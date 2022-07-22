TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 413,343 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

