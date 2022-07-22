FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 163,838 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,870 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

