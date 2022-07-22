Truist Financial Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

