B. Riley Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target to $45.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Matthews International Stock Performance
Shares of MATW opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,934,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Matthews International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
