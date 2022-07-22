Barclays Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $450.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.92.

NYSE GS opened at $326.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

