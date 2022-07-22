J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $186.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

