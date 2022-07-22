J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $193.00 at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

