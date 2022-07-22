Stifel Nicolaus Increases Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Price Target to $15.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Euronav stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Euronav by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

