Bank of America Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $25.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 445.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

