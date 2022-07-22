Wolfe Research Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.