Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to Hold

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PLBY stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

