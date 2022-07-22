Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

ORA opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies



Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

