Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director John Donovan Purchases 632 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $395.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

