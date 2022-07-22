Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Corrine Savill Sells 5,042 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $75,932.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corrine Savill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $533,200.00.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $18,842,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $5,879,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

