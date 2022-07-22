Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $835,133.26.

On Thursday, May 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00.

Five9 Trading Up 4.1 %

Five9 stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

