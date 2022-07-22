Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) President Andrew Carnie Sells 34,771 Shares of Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MCG opened at $6.87 on Friday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

MCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

