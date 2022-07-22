indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,653,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The business’s revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,545,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

