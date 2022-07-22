Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coursera Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of COUR opened at $17.46 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
