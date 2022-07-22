Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COUR opened at $17.46 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

