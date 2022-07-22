Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

