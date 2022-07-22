Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $83.48 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

