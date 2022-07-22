Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.71 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

