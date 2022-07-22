Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.