Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 217,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

