Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 812,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

UNG stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.