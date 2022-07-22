FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

