Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

