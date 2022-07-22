FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 512 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,656,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.