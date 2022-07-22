CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 27,770 Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valens were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $10,384,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The Valens Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

VLNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

