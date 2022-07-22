CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $71,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

