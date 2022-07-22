CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB opened at $6.22 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

